Federal ministers assure support for rice exporters in meeting with REAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a crucial meeting with members of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) to address the challenges faced by the sector.

The ministers assured exporters of the government’s commitment to resolving their concerns and ensuring smooth operations for the sector, said a press release.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan lauded Pakistani rice exporters for maintaining their market position despite India’s reopening of rice exports and lifting price control limits.

He highlighted the resilience and remarkable performance of the sector, calling it a “booming industry” and a cornerstone of Pakistan’s export economy.

Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the exporters that the government would take immediate steps to address legislative or compliance-related issues hindering exports.

Jam Kamal Khan pledged that all export orders would be fulfilled by January 15, with interim measures implemented while long-term legislation was being finalized.

He also emphasized that new markets, such as Bangladesh, were opening up for Pakistani rice, which further underscores the sector’s growth potential.

The REAP Chairman highlighted that the rice sector was a leading contributor to Pakistan’s exports, especially in the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK), where it has outperformed competitors, including India.

He proudly noted that Pakistani rice has fewer pesticide-related issues compared to its global counterparts.

However, he raised concerns about a recent pesticide compliance issue, requesting government support to address it effectively.

The exporters emphasized the need to strengthen the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), which currently operates with only 62 officers.

They urged for more inspectors, particularly in ports outside Karachi, such as in Punjab.The exporters sought an expedited process for container releases based on undertakings.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan assured REAP members that their concerns would be prioritized. “Your committee can decide on the necessary amendments, and we will make them happen,” he stated, emphasizing the government’s resolve to support the sector.

He acknowledged the importance of rice exports and conveyed that all outstanding matters would be resolved promptly to ensure the industry’s growth.

With Pakistani rice breaking India’s market share in the EU and emerging as a global leader in rice exports, the government and REAP members reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering the sector’s performance through collaborative efforts and targeted interventions.