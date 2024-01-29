Federal Ombudsman Assures To Address Issues Of Business Community
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM
Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured of his cooperation in addressing their grievances
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured of his cooperation in addressing their grievances.
While talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi said that a separate portal for ICCI will be created to solve the grievances of the business community and if the complaints are not resolved within thirty days, they will be automatically transferred to the Ombudsman for redress.
He said that ICCI should form a committee to liaise with his organization for redress of complaints. He further said that about 200 institutions and departments of the federal government come under their jurisdiction and his organization dealt with 194,000 complaints last year.
More than 85% of the decisions were implemented, he said adding that every complaint in the Federal Ombudsman is decided within sixty days due to which there are no pending complaints.
He said that 22 regional offices and complaint centers are already available for immediate redressal. Soon regional offices in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will be opened. These far-flung offices would benefit the common people a lot, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI that ICC has more than 8,000 members who play an important role in the development of the economy by promoting industrial and commercial activities.
He said that ICCI members have to face issues with Federal board of Revenue and other institutions and urged to appoint a focal person of the Federal Ombudsman for ICCI to help solve the issues of the business community. He said that if the problems of the business community are solved soon, the economy will develop better.
Recent Stories
WSU's professor delivers lecture on "Fulbright scholarship, Fellowship opportuni ..
JUI's path is Quran & Sunnah: Moulana Fazlur Rehman
Indian Ocean naval forces rescue two boats from Somali pirates
'Future List' secures membership on Saudi Journalists Association Board: Al-Ahma ..
Protesting French farmers start blockade of Paris
IXP & date center set up to boost reliability of internet connectivity: Dr Saif
Khalid Nisar Dogar with 22 outlaws booked
DRO orders crackdown against election code of conduct violators
SSDO, NCRC jointly sign MoU in safeguarding children
ECP successfully trains 970,000 polling staff
ACS South Punjab reviews ongoing development of BVH
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani
More Stories From Business
-
Pak-Iran collaborative approaches imperative to confront terrorism: FM Jilani4 minutes ago
-
SBP maintains policy rate at 22 per cent2 hours ago
-
PSW Integration with IPPC E-Phyto Hub2 hours ago
-
EU to provide additional €100 mln to enhance post-flood resilience2 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge, oil rises tracking data, Middle East escalation2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar2 hours ago
-
Japan says Moon lander 'resumed operations'2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Islamic finance bulletin for 2022-2314 minutes ago
-
Oil rises on fresh Middle East fears, equities advance14 minutes ago
-
Wall Street girds for ugly Boeing earnings as CEO faces scrutiny14 minutes ago
-
CDNS attains Rs 1000 billion targets in fresh bond5 hours ago