Federal Ombudsman Assures To Address Issues Of Business Community

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured of his cooperation in addressing their grievances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured of his cooperation in addressing their grievances.

While talking to a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ajaz Ahmed Qureshi said that a separate portal for ICCI will be created to solve the grievances of the business community and if the complaints are not resolved within thirty days, they will be automatically transferred to the Ombudsman for redress.

He said that ICCI should form a committee to liaise with his organization for redress of complaints. He further said that about 200 institutions and departments of the federal government come under their jurisdiction and his organization dealt with 194,000 complaints last year.

More than 85% of the decisions were implemented, he said adding that every complaint in the Federal Ombudsman is decided within sixty days due to which there are no pending complaints.

He said that 22 regional offices and complaint centers are already available for immediate redressal. Soon regional offices in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will be opened. These far-flung offices would benefit the common people a lot, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI that ICC has more than 8,000 members who play an important role in the development of the economy by promoting industrial and commercial activities.

He said that ICCI members have to face issues with Federal board of Revenue and other institutions and urged to appoint a focal person of the Federal Ombudsman for ICCI to help solve the issues of the business community. He said that if the problems of the business community are solved soon, the economy will develop better.

More Stories From Business