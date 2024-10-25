Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division visits IPO-Pakistan

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi on Friday visited the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Headquarters.

Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan and her team warmly welcomed Mehdi, said a news release.

During the visit, Ms.

Shazia Adnan briefed the Parliamentary Secretary on IPO-Pakistan's functions, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, geographical indications, and achievements in international treaties.

The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the department's performance, acknowledging their dedication to promoting innovation and intellectual property rights in Pakistan.

