Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Visits IPO-Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary Cabinet Division Syed Sajid Mehdi on Friday visited the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Headquarters.
Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan and her team warmly welcomed Mehdi, said a news release.
During the visit, Ms.
Shazia Adnan briefed the Parliamentary Secretary on IPO-Pakistan's functions, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, geographical indications, and achievements in international treaties.
The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the department's performance, acknowledging their dedication to promoting innovation and intellectual property rights in Pakistan.
