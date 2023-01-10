UrduPoint.com

Federal Reserve Chief Says US Central Bank Has No Mandate To Be Climate Policymaker

The Federal Reserve is determined to use its independence on monetary policy to purely support its twin goals of maximizing employment and achieving stable prices instead of foraying into areas like climate change that would require clear approval by Congress, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday

"Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals," Powell said. "We are not, and will not be, a 'climate policymaker.'"

Powell made the remarks in a live-streamed speech at a forum on central bank independence hosted by the central bank of Sweden.

The chairman said the Fed's mandates on optimizing job opportunities for Americans and keeping inflation at an acceptable level have been clear and any further expansion of its responsibility would require congressional approval.

"We should 'stick to our knitting' and not wander off to pursue perceived social benefits that are not tightly linked to our statutory goals and authorities," Powell said.

"Taking on new goals, however worthy, without a clear statutory mandate would undermine the case for our independence."

Powell pointed out that decisions on climate change are the domain of the elected branches of government that reflect the public will expressed through elections.

"Restoring price stability when inflation is high can require measures that are not popular in the short term as we raise interest rates to slow the economy. The absence of direct political control over our decisions allows us to take these necessary measures without considering short-term political factors," he added.

The Fed's position on climate control contrasts with that of other central banks in the West that have integrated so-called green economy efforts into their policy-making.

Political support for climate issues in the United States varies greatly, with Democrats in Congress and President Joe Biden backing green policies while Republican lawmakers oppose linking environmental considerations to economic goals.

