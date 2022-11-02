UrduPoint.com

Federal Reserve May Need To Tighten Monetary Policy If Inflation Proves Persistent - IMF

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 10:51 PM

The Federal Reserve may need to implement a tougher monetary policy if inflation in the United States becomes more persistent than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its economic outlook for the Western hemisphere on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Federal Reserve may need to implement a tougher monetary policy if inflation in the United States becomes more persistent than anticipated, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its economic outlook for the Western hemisphere on Wednesday.

"If inflation proves more persistent than currently expected, the Federal Reserve would need to tighten monetary policy more and growth prospects would worsen," the report said.

The IMF noted that the increase of prices in the United States this year was accompanied by a rapid depletion of economic slack, persistent supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. In addition, comprehensive Western sanctions implemented against Russia in response to its special military operation in Ukraine have exacerbated price increases for energy and food.

"A pickup in wage growth, initially limited to lower-income workers, has become broad-based since late 2021, with the employment cost index of private sector wages and salaries growing by 5.7% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022, but real wages have continued falling for most US workers," the report said.

The IMF also said in the report that Canada will face decreasing inflation for the remainder of this year and during the next year.

"Headline inflation is projected to moderate to 6.9% by the end of 2022 and 3.2% by the end of 2023 as the energy and food-price shock dissipates and excess demand responds to monetary tightening both domestically and abroad," the report said.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the IMF expects a deceleration of inflation at the end of 2022 and during the next year as output is reaching its near potential in most countries and external conditions turn less favorable.

The IMF said it projects inflation in the region to reach 7.8% by the end of 2022 and 4.9% by the end of 2023.

"The expected duration of this inflation episode (that is, until inflation returns to the tolerance bands) is commensurate to the observed inflation overshooting, in line with past episodes, although the large deviations from the target this time warrant a cautious interpretation of the historical relationships," the report said.

