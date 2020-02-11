UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Monitoring For Any Impact Of Coronavirus On US Economy - Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 11:56 PM

Federal Reserve Monitoring for any Impact of Coronavirus on US Economy - Chairman

The Federal Reserve is studying whether the coronavirus will change its assessment of the US economy, but such a conclusion would be premature at this stage, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Federal Reserve is studying whether the coronavirus will change its assessment of the US economy, but such a conclusion would be premature at this stage, Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday.

"Of course, first we observe the human tragedy which is terrible to watch, but for us, really, the question is what will be the effects on the US economy," Powell said, delivering his semiannual testimony and monetary policy report to the US Congress. "Will it be persistent? Will they be material? That's really the question. I think it's just too early to say."

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 42,000 in China, crippling whole cities and industries in the world's second-largest economy. The disease has spread to more than 25 countries, and in the United States, some 13 people have been infected so far.

In his opening speech to lawmakers, Powell said the Federal Reserve was closely monitoring the emergence of the pandemic and its impact on China and the world, despite the resilience of the American economy and jobs sector.

"Some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished recently, but risks to the outlook remain," he said.

Responding to a question, Powell said it could be assumed that the US economy will be subjected to some impact from the pandemic.

"I think we know there will be effects on China ... and China's close neighbors and major trading partners in Europe, as well as Asia, and we know that there will be some, very likely be some, effects on the United States," Powell said. "We have to resist the temptation to speculate on this and so we'll be watching that carefully again, and the question we'll be asking is 'will these be persistent effects that could lead to a material assessment."

US investment bank Goldman Sachs has estimated that China's economy will suffer a 1.6 percent-point reduction to first-quarter growth owing to the coronavirus crisis. It also expects the impact on China to reduce US output by 0.4 percentage point to 0.5 percentage point, at an annual rate, in the first quarter, with growth rebounding in the second quarter, leaving minimal impact on full-year growth.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe China Bank Powell Lead United States Congress From Asia Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

39 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

40 minutes ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

40 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

40 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

40 minutes ago

Excise and Taxation seized 14 vehicles after found ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.