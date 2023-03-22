Federal Reserve Upgrades US Inflation Forecast For 2023 To 3.3% From 3.1%
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 11:45 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday upgraded the US inflation forecast for 2023 to 3.3% from 3.1%.
Moreover, the Federal Reserve kept its inflation outlook for 2024 at 2.5%, according to its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).