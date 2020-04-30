Federal Reserve Will Further Support US Economy, But Will Not Bailouts Entities - Chairman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Federal Reserve will do its utmost to support the recovery of the US economy and companies from the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but will not provide grants or bail out insolvent entities as its rules do not permit such actions, Chairman Jay Powell said.

"We are deploying lending powers to an unprecedented extent, enabled in large part by the financial backing and support from Congress and the Treasury, and will continue to use these powers forcefully, proactively and aggressively until we're confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery," Powell said on Wednesday. "I would stress that these are lending powers and not spending powers. The Fed cannot grant money to particular beneficiaries. We can only make loans to solvent identities with the expectation that the loans will be repaid.

"

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve said it was maintaining the US interest rate in the zero to 0.25 percent range to facilitate further economic recovery.

US GDP has contracted by 4.8 percent in the first quarter for its worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Commerce Department.

Powell acknowledged that the Federal reserve was not helpful to businesses and entities that could recover over time from the COVID-19 pandemic, but were unable to prove their solvency right away.

"For the many others [seeking] a loan that may be difficult to repay ... direct fiscal support may be needed from elected officials who have the power to tax, spend and make decisions about where we are as a society," Powell said.