Federal Tax Laws Manual A Great Help For Taxpayers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Federal Tax Laws Manual a great help for taxpayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The urdu translation of Federal Tax Laws Manual, compiled by the Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, serves as a comprehensive source of information to help taxpayers understand their rights and obligations easily available under federal tax laws of customs, income and general sales tax, etc.

Addressing an awareness session with business community here on Sunday, FTO Coordinator Muhammad Farhan Munir said it was specifically designed to address common challenges faced by taxpayers and offers guidance on the remedies available for resolving grievances.

The manual provides clear and concise explanations of the tax filing process, assessment procedures, and compliance requirements. It also highlights the avenues for appealing incorrect tax assessments, addressing excessive deductions, and resolving delays in tax refunds.

By simplifying complex legal terms, the manual ensures that taxpayers from all walks of life can easily comprehend and navigate the system, he added.

Farhan Munir said that one of the key features of this initiative is the Urdu translation of the manual, making it accessible to a broader audience in Pakistan. The translation ensures that language barriers do not prevent individuals from understanding their rights or seeking redress.

FTO Legal Adviser Almas Ali Jovinda contributed a lot in compiling federal tax law manuals. The manual emphasizes the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in resolving disputes, ensuring accountability, and fostering trust between taxpayers and the Federal board of Revenue (FBR). With this manual, taxpayers are empowered to address their concerns efficiently, ensuring a fair and transparent tax system for all.

