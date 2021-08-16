UrduPoint.com

Federal Tax Ombudsman Offers Free Services To Businessmen

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman offers free services to businessmen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has urged the business community to utilize the services of his office for resolving their tax related issues without fee and tax consultant/lawyer.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah presented the address of welcome while Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion.

Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera said that according to the law, Federal Tax Ombudsman is bound to take decision in 60 days but average decision time is 45 days. He said that the Federal board of Revenue is bound to implement the decisions of Federal Tax Ombudsman.

He said the FBR was selecting 40 to 50 thousands cases for random audit, whereas, their capacity for audit was only ten thousand cases which was causing harassment among taxpayers and the business community. Now FBR has stopped this practice, he said and added that actions had been taken against the FBR officials who were involved in harassment among the business community.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman said that a separate unit for tax refunds had been established in the FBR with the efforts the department. He said that suggestions of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would be welcomed.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said the Office of Federal Tax Ombudsman had a great significance, particularly for the business community for resolution of their tax related issues.

He said it had been observed that there was an issue of swift implementation of the decisions made by the Federal Tax Ombudsman Office. Quite often, delays have been observed in compliance of the decisions by various tax officials. It is therefore recommended that the implementation mechanism should be strengthened and made more efficient, he added.

The LCCI President said that whenever the representatives of Tax Authorities are called by Federal Tax Ombudsman office in cases regarding business community, these officials resort to delaying tactics.

This results in demurrage, especially in case of clearing their shipments and hence increases the cost of doing business. The strengthening of implementation mechanism as mentioned in the previous point will also help to address this issue.

Mian Tariq Misbah said that the majority of cases in Federal Tax Ombudsman Office are related to payment of refunds. An announcement in this regard has already been made in the Federal Budget 2021-22, where government has promised to introduce a centralized automated refund system with no requirement for application and verification. He recommended that implementation on this system should be expedited.

"It will certainly help in curtailing the present workload of your office," he opined.

He said that the Federal Tax Ombudsman Office should consult the tax taxpayers on regular basis to get a firsthand knowledge about the relevant issues of business community. This will also help the Federal Tax Ombudsman Office to give better input to policy makers for the formulation of good policies, he observed.

The LCCI President said that a representative of Lahore Chamber of Commerce should be included in the Advisory Board of FTO office for better representation of business community.

He said that the Federal Tax Ombudsman Office should hold seminars and awareness sessions in Lahore Chamber of Commerce so that our members are better aware about utilizing the services of FTO office for resolving their tax issues.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that the Chambers of Commerce are non-profit trade bodies and are serving the business community therefore, they should be given exemption from taxes.

Executive Committee Member Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Zeeshan Sohail Malik,Fayyaz Haider, Dr. Riaz Ahmad and Saleem Asghar Bhatti were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Resolution Business Chambers Of Commerce Budget Mardan Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon ..

Infinix to debut its premium Laptop series X1 soon in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

29 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

40 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

41 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

43 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.