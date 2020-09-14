UrduPoint.com
Federal,provincial Govt To Work Together For Development Of Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Federal,provincial govt to work together for development of Southern Balochistan: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the Federal and Provincial authorities would closely work together to finalise the development programme for southern districts, at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Monday that the Federal and Provincial authorities would closely work together to finalise the development programme for southern districts, at the earliest.

The Federal Government component of the program will be finalised and implemented on a fast track basis," the minister said while talking to Balochistan government ministers during a meeting in Turbat.

The minister is currently on a two-day visit to Southern districts of the province.

Asad Umar also held a meeting with public representatives, activists and members of civil society, where he was apprised about the issues faced by the residents of the area.

Various speakers highlighted the need for improvement of road and electricity infrastructure; provision of internet connectivity: setting up of fruit/ date processing units; and improvement of sports facilities.

He said that it was Prime Minister's vision to develop the most underdeveloped regions and to bring them at par with relatively more developed regions.

Asad Umar said that Prime Minister had directed for a special development of southern districts of Balochistan and this visit was precisely for this purpose.

The minister was also given an ariel view of Turbat, Mandh, Buleda and the command area of Mirani Dam. He was briefed on the existing road connectivity as well as further requirements in this regard.

