UrduPoint.com

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry (FPCCI) For Opening Of Agri Inputs LCs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for opening of agri inputs LCs

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday urged the government to ensure opening of letters of credit (LCs) of agricultural inputs for the sake of food security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday urged the government to ensure opening of letters of credit (LCs) of agricultural inputs for the sake of food security.

The SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) had directed the banks to prioritize imports of inputs for agriculture and others. The banks showed reluctance in opening of letters of credit for the import of necessities like agricultural inputs, he disclosed this in a media statement here.

FPCCI requested the authorities concerned to take immediate notice of the situation and direct the commercial banks to open LCs for agricultural inputs including pesticides and seed immediately. It would not only ensure country's food security but also prevent inflation likely to be caused due to shortage of wheat, rice, maize, fruit and vegetables, as a result of decline in their yield because of unavailability of agricultural inputs, especially seed and pesticides, he maintained.

Nadeem apprehended that any delay in the import of pesticides would affect the future crops in terms of pest management. Such delay, he added, would particularly hit the cotton crop. Other crops which would suffer because of the non-availability of appropriate insecticides included rice, maize and sunflower etc, which were vital for national food security and earning foreign exchange through exports, he added.

Regarding the seed variety, Qureshi said that for the past several years, the private sector had been doing research and development work on the seed and they also had international standard labs, but no protection was being provided for it, therefore government should protect it under public-private partnership.

The government should take appropriate measures for opening of LCs for raw materials of agricultural inputs, he demanded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Exchange Exports Import State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Cotton Media Government Wheat Industry

Recent Stories

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' deve ..

Release of funds imperative for tribal areas' development: Body told

54 seconds ago
 Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Pu ..

Six killed, 1,113 injured in 1,056 accidents in Punjab

56 seconds ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi writes letter to governor for appoin ..

57 seconds ago
 George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drif ..

George Santos' Case Demonstrates Republicans' Drift to Left on Social Issues - E ..

59 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of pl ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) adjourns hearing of plea for making public details o ..

4 minutes ago
 Universal health coverage guarantees socio-economi ..

Universal health coverage guarantees socio-economic well-being: Patel

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.