Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Appreciates Stakeholders' Consultation On Axle Load

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:05 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry appreciates stakeholders' consultation on axle load

President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achackzai appreciates consultative process among the stakeholders to implement axle load on National Highways to carry goods

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Engr. Daroo Khan Achackzai appreciates consultative process among the stakeholders to implement axle load on National Highways to carry goods.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, FPCCI President said that it is a good decision to implement rules in consultation with the stakeholders.

Due to new limit of axle load, the consignment weight on trucks has been drastically reduced. It would not be possible for transporters to cover their cost, which would ultimately affect doing business ranking of Pakistan. The trucking industry, which was not developed, would also face difficulties in expansion.

