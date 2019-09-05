UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Delegation To Visit China From Sept 7

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:09 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry delegation to visit China from Sept 7

A high profile delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would visit Xiamen, China on the invitation of Chinese government to participate in international trade fair and investment forum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A high profile delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would visit Xiamen, China on the invitation of Chinese government to participate in international trade fair and investment forum.

These important events are scheduled to be held from September 7 to 9,2019, said a FPCCI statement on Thursday.

The forum would be addressed by senior ministers of China, Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, former prime minister of Egypt, former prime minister of Austria, United States Secretary of Commerce and former minister for defence of Germany.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, who will lead the delegation, would also address China Pakistan Investment seminar.

Other members of the delegation are former president FPCCI, Zubair F.Tufail, former vice president FPCCI , Engr. M.A. Jabbar , Anwar Qureshi, Malik Sohail Hussain and Mahmood Ahmed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Chambers Of Commerce China Egypt Visit Germany Xiamen Lead Austria United States Serbia September 2019 Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

37 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

40 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Moscow Court Sentences Programmer Kotov to 4 Years ..

17 seconds ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Students plant saplings at Jillani Park

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.