Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry delegation to visit China from Sept 7

A high profile delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) would visit Xiamen, China on the invitation of Chinese government to participate in international trade fair and investment forum

These important events are scheduled to be held from September 7 to 9,2019, said a FPCCI statement on Thursday.

The forum would be addressed by senior ministers of China, Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, former prime minister of Egypt, former prime minister of Austria, United States Secretary of Commerce and former minister for defence of Germany.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, who will lead the delegation, would also address China Pakistan Investment seminar.

Other members of the delegation are former president FPCCI, Zubair F.Tufail, former vice president FPCCI , Engr. M.A. Jabbar , Anwar Qureshi, Malik Sohail Hussain and Mahmood Ahmed.