Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Laments Government Economic Policies

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:17 AM

The business community has unanimously demanded the government to address the issues of trade and industry, particularly export related refunds on priority basis

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) The business community has unanimously demanded the government to address the issues of trade and industry, particularly export related refunds on priority basis.This was the resolve of the leaders of business community during a meeting that was held under the auspices of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in which office bearers and senior members of all the chambers of commerce and industry from entire country and leaders of the business community participated.The meeting reviewed the current economic policies of the government which has resulted in closure of industries; increased bank defaults, unemployment and poverty in the country.

They also reviewed the most affected industries particularly the auto sector and its vendor industries whose production and sales have been decreased by more than 50% resulting laying-off of their employees.

causing serious liquidity crunch and affecting exports and export oriented industries.The meeting urged the government to immediately hold a meeting with the concerned industrial sectors for redressal of their issues. FPCCI agreed to present their three years roadmap and economic plan to the government for the economic revival.

