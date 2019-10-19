UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Departs To Attend 78th SAARC-CCI Executive Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) led by its President Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai left for Colombo, Sri Lanka to attend 78th SAARC Chamber Commerce and Industry's Executive Committee meeting and sideline activities including Regional Trade Conference and SAARC Women business Leadership Summit.

The theme of the Conference is 'Regional Economic Integration: A Catalyst for Socio Economic Prosperity of South Asia', said a statement issued here on Friday.

During the meeting, the FPCCI President would discuss current situation of regional trade and also highlight trade bottleneck among SAARC countries.

Apart from Pakistan, SAARC-CCI events would be attended by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

The FPCCI President stated that SAARC region being the world's most vibrant area in terms of demographic dividend, diversity, culturally and historical ties was one of the least integrated areas in the world.

SAARC region established in 1985 comprises 1.

8 billion people with GDP US$ 3.5 trillion and 40% poverty.

Almost more than 55% of intra-SAARC imports remain subject to tariff, para-tariff and non-tariff barriers despite enactment of SAFTA (a free trade agreement) which was the reason that intra-regional trade still stood at 5%.

SAARC Women Business Leadership Summit would also be held to be followed by seminar, B2B and exhibitions.

This year, SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council (SCWEC) chair will be handed over to Afghanistan from Sri Lanka.

Zubia Zubair, Hina Mansab, Lala Rukh and Saba William from Pakistan would participate in Summit from Pakistan.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President SAARC-CCI Iftikhar AliMalik, Former Presidents FPCCI Zubair Ahmed Malik and Zubair Tufail, Vice Presidents FPCCI Arshad Jamal and Muslim Muhammedi, Former Vice President FPCCI Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Saifuddin, Nasir Mehmood Life Member of SAARC-CCI and other members of SAARC-CCI Executive Committee (Pakistan Chapter).

