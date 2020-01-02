Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President assures cooperation to govt

Newly elected office-bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday assured the government full cooperation and support in strengthening of economy and development in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Newly elected office-bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday assured the government full cooperation and support in strengthening of economy and development in the country.

Such assurance came from FPCCI President Anjum Nisar during his first press conference here at the Federation House. He was flanked by a group of FPCCI Vice Presidents including Abdul Qayum Qureshi, Sultan Rehman, Khurram Aijaz and Zubair Baweja besides senior leaders of Businessmen Panel in FPCCI Haji Ghulam Ali, Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Amjad Rafi and Mian Zahid Hussain.

FPCCI President underlined the need for improved infrastructure to attract local and foreign investment.

He called for developing new economic zones outside every city and main town of the country like China so that industry could boost and increasing unemployment issue could better be addressed.

He highlighted the priorities set by his elected team for the year 2020 to promote trade and industry in the country ; with focus on research and development activities to strengthen different economic sectors including agriculture.

He pledged that FPCCI, which is apex trade body, would play its best possible role for economy prosperity in the country and for the welfare of the business community irrespective of their affiliation to different businessmen groups or associations.

"We as business community are united. After elections, there is nogroup or party in FPCCI," he said adding we all would have to work together for the good of the country.