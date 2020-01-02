UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry President Assures Cooperation To Govt

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:51 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry President assures cooperation to govt

Newly elected office-bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday assured the government full cooperation and support in strengthening of economy and development in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Newly elected office-bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday assured the government full cooperation and support in strengthening of economy and development in the country.

Such assurance came from FPCCI President Anjum Nisar during his first press conference here at the Federation House. He was flanked by a group of FPCCI Vice Presidents including Abdul Qayum Qureshi, Sultan Rehman, Khurram Aijaz and Zubair Baweja besides senior leaders of Businessmen Panel in FPCCI Haji Ghulam Ali, Sultan Ahmed Chawla, Amjad Rafi and Mian Zahid Hussain.

FPCCI President underlined the need for improved infrastructure to attract local and foreign investment.

He called for developing new economic zones outside every city and main town of the country like China so that industry could boost and increasing unemployment issue could better be addressed.

He highlighted the priorities set by his elected team for the year 2020 to promote trade and industry in the country ; with focus on research and development activities to strengthen different economic sectors including agriculture.

He pledged that FPCCI, which is apex trade body, would play its best possible role for economy prosperity in the country and for the welfare of the business community irrespective of their affiliation to different businessmen groups or associations.

"We as business community are united. After elections, there is nogroup or party in FPCCI," he said adding we all would have to work together for the good of the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce China Agriculture Sultan Ahmed Ghulam Ali 2020 All From Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Goods transporters demand reduction in toll tax

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister seeks civil servants' support in re ..

2 minutes ago

Raids on illegal slaughter houses: 188 tons meat s ..

2 minutes ago

Mir Zia Ullah Longove instructs PDMA, DCs to remai ..

2 minutes ago

Quetta receives winter's first snowfall

14 minutes ago

Firefighter killed in latest New Delhi factory bla ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.