UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Demands Cut In Mark-up Rate

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 07:55 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry demands cut in mark-up rate

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday urged the government to reduce mark-up rate to promote trade and industry, and to ensure economic development in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday urged the government to reduce mark-up rate to promote trade and industry, and to ensure economic development in the country.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar made this demand while chairing a meeting with automobile Spare Parts Importers and Dealers Association (PASPIDA), All Pakistan Computer Association (APCA) and Lahore Hides and Skin Merchant Trade Group delegations here at the Federation's Regional Office.

He was of the view that high mark-up and energy prices, unemployment and trade deficit were serious concerns of economy, and reduction in interest rate would make the borrowing easy for private sector and also encourage investment.

The FPCCI President said that country's industrial sector was faced with numerous challenges posing threat of shrinking its share/space in the international markets for which government should reduce the ratio and number of taxes on local products enabling these to drill out their way in the global market.

In addition, he said, the industry must all be supplied gas and electricity on justified tariffs.

Mian Anjum Nisar assured that FPCCI would play its role in restoration economic activities in the backward areas, and it would also do its best to get access of Pakistani paroducts to various global markets.

All possible steps have been taken to improve the economy of the country, he vowed.

He also assured his full support and cooperation to member trade bodies for resolving their genuine issues related to trade and industry.

He also emphasized on further strengthening the research and development activities in FPCCI for policy advocacy and improving the economic growth; reducing unemployment and poverty, and enhancement of exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Electricity Exports Chambers Of Commerce Gas Market All Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Hamid Karazai meets Nawaz sharif in London

4 minutes ago

Afghan Army Says 100 Taliban Militants Surrendered ..

3 minutes ago

Housing sector to lure around $10b investment in n ..

3 minutes ago

Football: English Premier League results

3 minutes ago

Ankara Accuses Paris of Sabotaging Turkey-Russia C ..

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz  Sharif says support to amendment in Army ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.