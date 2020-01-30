UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Concerns Over The High Policy Rate Maintained By State Bank Pakistan

Mian Anjum Nisar, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), expressed serious concern over the SBP unchanged policyrate which is at the highest in the region and in this state of monetary economy industry cannot survive and to compete in the international market is absolutely impossible

Policy rate in India is 5.15 percent, China 4.35 percent, Sri Lanka 8.0 percent, Malaysia 3.0 percent, Thailand 1.25 percent,and Indonesia 6.5 percent while policy rate in Pakistan is 13.25 percent.Economists have consensus on the use of expansionary monetary policy in the state of low economic growth and reduction in GDP to control over the damaging effects of low growth on employment and investment.President FPCCI said that the State Bank of Pakistan is continuously followingcontractionary monetary policy and kept the policy rate at 13.25 percent whileon the other side the government is not providing input material to theindustry such as energy at an affordable level.

Industry is also facing highcost of doing business in Pakistan due to infrastructure and policybottlenecks. Continued monetary tightening has constrained private sector cashflows and Non-performing loans are rising.

NPLs have increased by more thantwenty three percent since it has adopted tight monetary policy.He stated that the SBP keep the high interest rate due to inflationary outlookwhile in Pakistan the inflation is cost push that cannot be controlled throughcontractionary monetary policy.

The major cause of rising inflation in thecountry is increase in the prices of industrial inputs and shortage ofessential items of daily necessity. Actually, first the high cost ofelectricity, gas and petroleum products fuels the inflation in Pakistan and tocontrol over it SBP follows tight monetary policy.Mian Anjum Nisar President FPCCI urged the SBP to reduce the policy rate inorder to increase the demand of private sector credit which will ultimatelyhelp in new industrialization and economic growth.

