Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for establishing more institutes of gems & gemological in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Qaiser Khan Daudzai on Monday demanded the Federal and Provincial Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to establish more institute of gims gemological to promote the exports.

There was abundant natural resources of gems stones in KPK, he said adding that this sector has been neglected both by the federal and provincial government as well for the last several years.

Qaiser Khan Daudzai further said that due to inadequate facilities of laboratories for cutting and polishing of the raw and semi-precious stones, our traders are deprived to get the actual price of the gems, said a press release.

The exporters are selling raw stones to Thailand, Sri Lanka, Western European countries, East Asian countries and USA who further sell it after cutting and polishing our raw stones and getting their real market prices in international markets.

He urther said that gems and gemological Institute of Pakistan was established in 2001 with the collaboration of government and it was working under the patronage of All Pakistan Commercial Exporter Association (APCEA) upto 2009.

He pointed out that the government had took over GGIP in 2009 and thereafter it started to lost its effectiveness.

Qaiser Khan Daudzai said that GGIP is the important national asset and need of the people of KPK.

He urged the government to handover GGIP to APCEA through provincial government for its better out-put for the benefit of Gems sector of KPK.

He further suggested to establish more gems and gemological Institutes in Gilgit and Swat to facilitate the people of KPK to get trained and to produce value addition in the raw stonesIt will not only increase the employment in KPK but also will lead to increase of country's export, he added.