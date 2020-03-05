Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry arranges Women Day event to highlight their needs & concerns

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday arranged an International Women's Day 2020 event, at the FPCCI office for paying tribute to the achievements made by women and to highlight their needs and concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday arranged an International Women's Day 2020 event, at the FPCCI office for paying tribute to the achievements made by women and to highlight their needs and concerns.

Begum Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar participated in the event as the chief guest. She appreciated women's role in economic progress of the country and said that their contribution to every sector and every walk of life was praiseworthy.

Perween Sarwar said that the goal of development could not be achieved without practical participation of women in economy.

While appreciating the Regional Chairman FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad and Vice President Roohi Rizwan for organising a momentous International Women's Day 2020 event, she said it was encouraging to see corporate sector was working for the social sector.

Dr Muhammad Arshad said that Women Day celebrations were an acknowledgment, as women were playing the best role in the areas like politics, media, legal profession, commerce and business, banking, information technology and the armed forces.

Roohi Rizwan said on the occasion that every day was women's day, and women rights were human rights and women empowerment should be encouraged.

"The Women Day was a historic day which demands changing our attitude and approach towards gender discrimination," she added.

She said it was a welcome sign to see that women were at forefront in all sectors, including health, education, business and predicted that till the next 15 to 20 years, Pakistan would be ruled by women.

She said that in Pakistan, immense talent existed in youths and women, who could play a vital role in the progress of the country.

At the end, FPCCI Regional Chairman Dr Muhammad Arshad and Vice President Roohi Rizwan presented souvenir to Begum Governor Perveen Sarwar.