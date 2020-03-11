Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry , Sargodh Chamber to share economic development research

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)Wednesday decided to share research work for economic development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)Wednesday decided to share research work for economic development.

The decision was taken during a visit of an SCCI delegation, led by President Mazhar Ahmed Malik, to the FPCCI Regional Office here.

FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President and Regional Chairman Dr Muhammad Arshad, Vice President Roohi Rizwan and FPCCI Coordinator (Punjab) Muhammad Ali Mian discussed the prevailing economic situation at length with the delegation.

The FPCCI president stressed the need for maximising interaction between the FPCCI and the Sargodha Chamber and its constituent trade bodies to get resolved the issues being faced by trade and industry. He said that exporters feared that their liquidity would be taken away in the shape of sales tax as refunds might be excessively delayed.

Dr Muhammad Arshad and Roohi Rizwan said that the FPCCI strength lied in strengthening of its constituent institutions; therefore, all chambers should work for promotion of trade and industry.

Collaboration between the public-private sector, academia and intelligentsia were prerequisite to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity.

President SCCI Mazhar Ahmed Malik talked about the current economic challenges and stressed the need for collective approach to steer the country out of economic problems. He said, "Pakistan cannot make a global impact because of lack of awareness about the latest business methodologies. Had awareness been there for the business community, the situation would have been far better today."Mazhar revealed that out of 1.8 million tonnes of Kinnow yield last year, only 350,000 tonnes were exported. A total of 250,000 tonnes were shipped overseas while 100,000 tonnes of kinnows were sent to neighbouring countries via land routes.

In Sargodha and its suburbs, there were 160 small and large kinnow processing units where the shelf life of fruit was enhanced by grading and finishing, after which the fruit was ready for export, he added.