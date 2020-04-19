Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for bailout package for women entrepreneurs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President, Roohi Rizwan said that financial security space was shrinking for businesswomen, and urged the government to announce a bailout package for them at the earliest.

She said the country needed a robust social protection system in place to save the poor during emergencies as women and children were always worst hit in such situations.

"Economy needs women ,and women entrepreneurs need equity and protection, therefore State Bank of Pakistan should reschedule loan repayments, announce interest-free loans for them and take all other steps needed to empower them amid corona crisis to help them remain afloat".

She said that many women were " low-wage and part-time workers" facing gender pay gap.Those who were running their businesses depended on exhibitions and middlemen as the majority could not afford to have a shop.

FPCCI Vice President said that most of the items women sold in the market were not seen as a necessity, but more of luxury amid an economic slowdown which had resulted in financial constraints for the businesswomen.

She called for a special relief package for all the Women Chambers of commerce and Industry in the country.