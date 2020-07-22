(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman Wednesday lauded the decision of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for setting up two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the province.

They said the SEZs would contribute to meet the domestic demand and enhance the exports of services sector and agro-foods, said a press release.

Commenting on the services sector, they said it was the largest sector of the country contributing around 60 percent in the gross domestic product, 30 percent in tax collection and 35 percent in employment generation.

They also appreciated the establishment of Bholari Special Economic Zone, situated in District Thatta on the M-9 Motorway which was Pakistan's first private sector special economic zone.

They also lauded the decision of handing over the possession of 1,535 acres of land for formal launching of Dhabeji Special Economic Zones, near Karachi.

The FPCCI said the Sindh government decision would promote industrialization in the country and strengthen the economy in Sindh in particular and Pakistan in general.

They added that both SEZs were priority projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which would bring potential foreign investors in the region.

They urged the Sindh government to provide state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure to the SEZs in order to attract the potentials investors.