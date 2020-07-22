UrduPoint.com
Federation Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Hails Setting Up Of SEZs In Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday hailed the decision of Sindh Chief Minister for setting up of two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday hailed the decision of Sindh Chief Minister for setting up of two Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Sindh.

Talking to the media, FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar and Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman said that both SEZs would contribute to meet the domestic demand as well as enhancing the exports of services sector and agro foods as well. About service sector, they said that this sector was the largest sector of Pakistan that contributes around 60 per cent in the GDP, 30 per cent in tax collection and 35 per cent in employment generation.

They added that this has been their consistent view to increase the number SEZs so that new industries could be set up and the issue of unemployment could be tackled.

They also appreciated the establishment of Bholari Special Economic Zone which was Pakistan's first private sector special economic zone was situated in District Thatta along side the M-9 Motorway. They also lauded the decision of handing over the possession of 1,535 acres of land for formal launching of Dhabeji Special Economic Zones, near Karachi.

FPCCI termed that decision of Sindh government would promote industrialization in the country which would positively contribute towards strengthening the economy of Sindh in particular and Pakistan as a whole. They added that both SEZs were priority projects of CPEC which would bring the potential investors from and other countries to make investment. They urged the Sindhgovernment to provide state of the art facilities and infrastructure in the SEZsin order to attract the potentials investors.

