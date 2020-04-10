Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails government steps to facilitate SMEs

Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan Daudzai has appreciated the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterpricez (SMEs) in current challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan Daudzai has appreciated the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterpricez (SMEs) in current challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He welcomed the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, to give supportive edge to SME's sector, said a statement issued by FPCCI here on Friday.

He said more steps were required to initiate proper mechanism for giving relief to SME's and to safeguard their business interest in terms of their necessary payments to concerned venders, utilities, rental and wages.

He urged for transparent transfer of public funds to SME's sector, facing severe liquidity problem particularly in the current scenario of lockdown due to COVID-19.

Qaisar Khan stressed upon for announcing separate bailout package for SME sector including freezing their payment against markup on loans and taking serious steps in that regard.