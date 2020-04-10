UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federation Pakistan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hails Government Steps To Facilitate SMEs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails government steps to facilitate SMEs

Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan Daudzai has appreciated the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterpricez (SMEs) in current challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaiser Khan Daudzai has appreciated the steps taken by the government to facilitate the Small and Medium Enterpricez (SMEs) in current challenging situation of coronavirus pandemic.

He welcomed the statement of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood, to give supportive edge to SME's sector, said a statement issued by FPCCI here on Friday.

He said more steps were required to initiate proper mechanism for giving relief to SME's and to safeguard their business interest in terms of their necessary payments to concerned venders, utilities, rental and wages.

He urged for transparent transfer of public funds to SME's sector, facing severe liquidity problem particularly in the current scenario of lockdown due to COVID-19.

Qaisar Khan stressed upon for announcing separate bailout package for SME sector including freezing their payment against markup on loans and taking serious steps in that regard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Chamber Abdul Razzaq Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nasim Sadiq says flour mafia is being saved

2 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah supports 1.5 million beneficiaries un ..

8 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja turns defensive over funny question of ..

31 minutes ago

PCB announces departures of Haroon Rashid and Agha ..

33 minutes ago

Mayor for ensuring complete cleanliness in Hyderab ..

3 minutes ago

Illegal deductions from Ehsaas cash to be dealt st ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.