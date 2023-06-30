- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) A US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve grew 3.8% in the year to May, in line with expectations and below the key 4% level for the first time in more than two years, data from the Commerce Department showed.
The Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, Index was previously up by a revised 4.3% for the 12 months to April. Economists polled by US media had also forecast on average a 3.8% annualized growth for the PCE in May.