WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation tracker, grew almost a percent slower in the year to March, according to data from the Commerce Department that showed the US central bank progressing in its fight against price growth.

The PCE Index expanded at a slightly higher-than-expected 4.2% in the year to March while slowing significantly from a revised 5.1% in the 12 months to February, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a unit within the Commerce Department, reported.

Economists polled by US media had expected the PCE Index to grow 4.1% during the year to March.

The so-called core PCE Index, stripped of food and energy prices, grew at 4.6% for the year to March from a revised 4.7% for February. Prior to this, the Commerce Department had cited annual core PCE growth at 4.6% for February.

Analysts said the PCE Index had slowed measurably from a four-decade high of 6.6% in the year to March 2022, although monthly upward revisions were common as data updates became available.

"I'm not surprised to see the revisions higher in the Feb inflation numbers ... and I don't think the market will be overly shocked by these numbers," analyst Adam Button said, commenting on the ForexLive forum. "Notably, headline inflation is falling quickly and could have a three-handle as soon as next month."

Falling inflation will bring relief to the Fed in its fight against price growth via interest rate hikes.

The Fed has added 475 basis points to rates in nine increases since March 2022. Rates now stand at a peak of 5%, compared with just 0.25% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Another quarter point hike is expected on May 3, bumping up rates to a peak of 5.25%.