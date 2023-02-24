(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) A US inflation indicator closely followed by the Federal Reserve grew 5.4% in the year to January, beating forecasts for the month as well as its previous growth in December, underscoring the central bank's tough fight against inflation.

Economists polled by US media had forecast January's annualized growth in the Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, Index to at least match December's level of 5% after aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since March.

Without volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core PCE Index was up 4.7% during the 12 months to January versus a forecast 4.3% and a previous growth of 4.4% in the year to December, the data from the Commerce Department showed.