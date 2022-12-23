WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, grew 5.5% during the year to November, easing slightly from a previous rate of 6%, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index for November increased 5.5 percent. Prices for goods increased 6.1 percent and prices for services increased 5.2 percent. food prices increased 11.2 percent and energy prices increased 13.6 percent," the department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said in a statement.