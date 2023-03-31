UrduPoint.com

Fed's Preferred Inflation Gauge PCE Index Up 5% In Year To February Vs 4.1% Six Months Ago

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, grew by 5% annually in February, compared to 4.1% six months ago in September, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

Without volatile food and energy prices, the "core" component of the so-called Personal Consumption Expenditures, or PCE, Index also grew 0.3% last month versus 0.6% in January. For the year, core PCE expanded at 4.6% versus the annualized rate of 5.5% in September 2022.

The mixed inflation readings suggested inflation as measured by the PCE Index was mostly abating if volatile food and energy prices were taken out of the mix.

