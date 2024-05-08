Open Menu

Fertilizer Companies Not To Be Allowed To Take Undue Profit: Rana Tanveer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that fertilizer companies must not be allowed to take undue profit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that fertilizer companies must not be allowed to take undue profit.

Steps should be taken to ensure uniform price of the urea fertilizer across the country for the convenience of farmers, he directed while chairing a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee.

Besides the Federal Secretary of Industries and Production and agriculture secretaries of the four provinces, the meeting was attended by the representatives of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro, Fatima Fertilizer Company and Kisan Ittehad, a news release said.

The minister regretted that the fertilizer companies had raised the prices of urea without realizing the plight of farmers.

He asked the companies to roll back the recently increased urea prices on their own, or otherwise the government would fix the same.

All the fertilizer companies and dealers would have charge same price of the urea, he reaffirmed, adding the government had decided to get conducted third party audit to determine their cost of production and profit margin.

The minister said the government was committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas to the fertilizer industry.

More Stories From Business