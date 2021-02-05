UrduPoint.com
Fertilizer Imports Drops 24.84% In First Half Of FY 2020-21

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:07 AM

Fertilizer imports into the country during first half of current financial year decreased by 24.84 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-December, 2020-21, about 897,591 metric tons fertilizer costing $325.499 million imported as compared the imports of 1,285,603 metric tons valuing $433.052 million of same period last year.

However, during the period under review, imports of agriculture inputs into the country witnessed growth of 5.93 percent as agricultural inputs including fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and medicinal products worth $4.048 billion imported, which stood at $3.93 billion in same period of last year.

Meanwhile, about 18,830 metric tons of insecticides valuing $87.227 million imported in last 06 months as compared the imports of 13,911 metric tons costing $77.

072 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Country also spent $538.941 million on the import of about 10,903 metric tons of medicinal products specified for agriculture sector during the period under review as compared the imports of $515.429 million corresponding period of last year.

Besides, the imports of above mentioned agriculture inputs during the period under review, others chemicals related to agriculture $1.977 billion also spent on the imports of others agriculture related chemicals, which stood at $1.848 million of same period last year.

