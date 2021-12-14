UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Industry's Problems Will Be Resolved On Top Priority: Tarin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:28 PM

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on top priority: Tarin

The Finance Advisor emphasized that the industry should continue to play its due role in providing the urea at the most reasonable prices to the framers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin says fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on top priority as government appreciates the critical role of industry in the economic progress of the country.

Tarin emphasized that the industry should continue to play its due role in providing the urea at the most reasonable prices to the framers.

He was talking to a delegation of Fertilizer Industry in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Advisor also directed to resolve problems indicated by the delegation to enable the fertilizer industry play its due role in fostering the national economy.

The delegation thanked the Adviser for providing a coordination platform to the Fertilizer Industry for resolution of industry's issues and highlighted the positive role of government in keeping the prices of urea in Pakistan at low level as compared to the international market for the benefit of farmers.

