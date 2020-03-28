Fertilizers, agricultural machinery and optical shops are opened in Punjab amid Coronaviru fears

(@fidahassanain)

The citizens may buy fertilizers, pesticides and agricultural machinery for their land besides groceries and medicines for their needs during lock-down against Coronavirus in Punjab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2020) Punjab government decided to open Auto workshops, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Printing press, Optical shops, fertilizers and other shops related to the machinery of agricultural field here on Saturday.

The government, initially, directed to open grocery shops and medical stores to facilitate the public in fight against Coronavirus. Later, the complete shutdown was announced. However, the provincial government decided to open many other shops other than grocery and medical stores in the province.

Taking to Facebook, senior reporter of a local tv channel Zahid Abid shared copy of the notification of Punjab government wherein Auto Shops, LPGs and optical shops were allowed to operate for the public.

Fertilizers and other shops related to agricultural field were allowed to facilitate the farmers, the travelers and the people having trouble with their eyes.

The Sindh government, on other hand, is going to take tougher decisions in fight against Coronavirus. The government was putting restrictions on the movement of the people from one place to other to control the pandemic that took 11 lives and affected over 1400 people across the country.