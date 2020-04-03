UrduPoint.com
Fertilizers Imports Decrease 32.22% In 8 Months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :TheImports of fertilizer manufactured into the country during first eight months of current financial year decreased by 32.22 percent as compared the imports of the corresponding periodof last year.

During the period from July-March 2019-20, about 1.335 million tons of fertiliser valuing $450.759 million imported as against the import of 1.75 million tons worth of $665.044 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, imports of agriculture chemicals into the country during last eight months of current financial year reduced by 14.

67 percent, it added.

During the period under review agriculture chemicals worth $5.02 billion imported as against the import of$5.887 billion of same period of last year.

About 17, 114 metric tons of insecticides valuing $96.734 million imported in 8 months of current financial year as against the import of 18, 833 metric tons of same period of last year.

During the period under review the imports of other medical products also reduced by8.32 percent as medical products worth$677.803 million imported as against the import of$743.853 million of same period last year.

More Stories From Business

