Fertilizers Imports Decreases By 70.88% In Two Months

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Fertilizers imports decreases by 70.88% in two months

The import of fertilizers manufactured during first two months of current financial year decreased by 70.88% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The import of fertilizers manufactured during first two months of current financial year decreased by 70.88% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, import of fertilizers came down from $242.552 million to $70.625 million during the period under review, according the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

About 203,691 metric tons of fertilizers imported in two months of financial year 2019-20 as against the import of 559,833 metric tons of corresponding period of last year, the data reveled.

The import of agriculture machinery, agricultural inputs including fertilizers, insecticides and medicinal products during first two months of current financial year decreased by 18.36% and 23.13% respectively as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, agricultural machinery and other implements costing $20.

138 million imported during the period from July-August, 2019 as against the import of $24.666 million of same period of last year which was down by 18.36%.

Meanwhile, the imports of chemical related to agriculture sector and other reduced by 23.31% and it was recorded at $1.231 billion in last two month of current financial year as against $1.606 million of same period of last year.

The imports of insecticides also decreased by 16.96% as about 3,938 metric tons of insecticides worth of $26.519 million as against the import of 3,983 metric tons valuing $31.973 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, medicinal products 4,226 metric tons worth $166.664 million imported as against the import of 4,015 metric tons valuing $194.321 million of same period of last year.

