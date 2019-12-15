UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fertilizers Imports Reduces 25.60% In Four Months

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 01:40 PM

Fertilizers imports reduces 25.60% in four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :The fertilizers manufactured imports into the country during first four months of current financial year decreased by 25.60% as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from Jul-October, 2019, about 889,395 metric tons of fertilizers worth $320.149 million imported to fulfill the domestic requirements as compared the imports of 995,549 metric tons valuing $430.323 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during the period under review reduced by 25.07 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year as agriculture machinery and other implements worth $34.732 million imported as compared the imports of $ 46.342 million of same period of last year.

In last four months, the imports of agriculture chemicals also decreased by 17.

20% as it was recorded at $2.56 billion as compared the imports of $3.092 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, the import of insecticides decreased by 16.55% in four months of current financial year as it about 7,465 metric tons of insecticides worth $51.067 million imported as against the imports of 9,526 metric tons valuing $61.192 million of same period of last year.

During the period under review, the imports of plastic materials and medicinal products registered decrease of 15.87% and 0.06% respectively as about 500,271metric tons of plastic material valuing $619.786 million imported as compared the imports of 7,956 metric tons costing $382.369 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, country imported about 8,823 metric tons of medicinal products worth of $347.745 million as against the imports of 7,956 metric tons costing $382.369 million of same period of last year, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Same 2019 From 786 Investment Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

46 minutes ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.