Fertilizers Production Grew In First Five Months Of FY 2019-20

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

Fertilizers production grew in first five months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Fertilizers production in the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 8.18 percent as compared the output of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2019-20, nitrogen fertilizers grew by 8.18 per cent as over 1.364 million tons of fertilizers produced as against the production of 1.261 million tons of the same period of last year, according the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for the period from July-November, 2019-20, and November 2019.

On month on month basis, the production of nitrogen fertilizers were recorded at 256,902 metric tons as against the production of 263,628 tons of same month of last year.

Meanwhile, the production of phosphorous fertilizers increased by 6.92 per cent and about 288,919 tons of above mentioned commodity produced during the period under review as against 270,224 tons of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, the production of phosphorous fertilizers decreased by 5.36 per cent in November, 2019 as compared the same month of last year.

About 53,186 tons of phosphorus fertilizers produced as against the production of 56,200 tons of same period of last year.

It may be recalled here that overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) in the country during first five months (July-November) of current financial year (2019-20) decreased by 5.93 per cent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

According the provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for the period from July-November, 2019-20, and November 2019, the LSMI production decreased by 5.93 per cent in five months.

Meanwhile, on month on month basis, LSMI output decreased by 4.61 per cent during the month of November, 2019 as compared to month of November, 2018.

As compared the previous month (October) 2019 the LSMI output decreased by 3.78 per cent, it added.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for November, 2019 with base year 2005-06 have been developed on the basis of latest data supplied by the source agencies, it added.

