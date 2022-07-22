UrduPoint.com

Fertilizers Production Witnessed 2.7% Growth In 11 Months Of FY2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The fertilizers output including potassium and nitrogen in the country during 11 months of fiscal year 2021-22 witnessed about 2.7 percent growth as compared to the manufacturing of corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May, 2021-22, about 739,217 metric tons of potassium fertilizer was manufactured as compared to the manufacturing of 679,798 metric tons of same period last year (2020-21), according to the provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, the local output of potassium fertilizer grew by 8.7 percent and on month on month basis it increased by 3.63 percent in May, 2022 as against the same month of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, domestic production of nitrogen fertilizers witnessed about 1.97 percent increase as about 3.112 million tons of the commodity produced in order to meet local requirements of farming communities during current sowing season.

The output of nitrogen fertilizers was recorded at 3.052 million tons in 11 months of fiscal year 2020, showing an increase of 1.

97 percent during the period under review.

The overall output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) during 11 months of fiscal year 2021-22 witnessed about 7.1 percent growth as compared to the production of the corresponding period last year.

The LSMI output increased by 9.9 percent during the month of May, 2022 as compared to the same month of last year, meanwhile, it grew by 0.04 percent as compared with April 2022, according to the the provisional quantum indices of LSMI released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The data was compiled for May 2022 with base year 2005-06, on the basis of latest figures supplied by the source agencies, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that government is also intended to import about 200,000 tons of Urea fertilizer in order to ensure provision of the commodity on affordable rates for farmers during current season as well as for coming season.

Besides, it was also taking special measures to stop its smuggling and hoarding for ensuring smooth supply throughout the season on sustainable prices across the country to save the farmers from any exploitation.

