FESCO completes 11 new feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has completed construction and activation of 11 new feeders in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Jhang districts from July to September 2024 at an estimated cost of Rs.229.034 million and this project would help in saving electricity of 9.242 kilowatt per hour (KWh).

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that on special direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the Construction Department spent Rs.8.022 million on completion of a FIEDMC feeder in Faisalabad while Rs.

44.060 million was expended on the Bahaduray Wala feeder.

Similarly, Arkana feeder was completed at Rs.3.346 million, Lathianwala feeder Rs.4.902 million, Rajoha feeder Rs.6.922 million and Ravi-Kallarwala feeder Rs.55.007 million.

He said that in Sargodha district, Rs.19.037 million was spent on completion of Mangoal feeders, Rs.48.247 million on Farooqa-Ghazi- Kukrani feeder and Rs.31.179 million on Mohar feeder.

In Jhang district Rasheed Pur feeder was completed at Rs.3.018 million and Shah Jewna Textile feeder ath Rs.5.294 million, he added.