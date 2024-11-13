FESCO Completes Rs. 413.433m Development Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed various development projects worth Rs. 413.433 million in its region during October 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed various development projects worth Rs. 413.433 million in its region during October 2024.
FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO electrified 62 villages with Rs.107.406 million in addition to completing 6 HT proposals with Rs.217.622 million and 76 LT proposals with Rs.88.402 million.
Giving some details, he said that Rs.29.822 million was spent on completion of 24 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.18.82 million on 14 proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.616 million on 19 proposals in Sargodha and Rs.
22.144 million on completion of 19 LT proposals in Mianwali.
Similarly, 16 villages were electrified in Faisalabad with Rs.24.112 million, 18 villages in Jhang with Rs.35.086 million, 23 villages in Sargodha with Rs.40.095 million and 5 villages were electrified in Mianwali with Rs.8.116 million.
He further said that Rs.31.356 million was expended on completion of one HT proposal, Rs.108.437 million on one HT proposal in Jhang, Rs.74.054 million on 2 HT proposals in Sargodha and Rs.3.775 million on completion of 2 HT proposals in Mianwali.
Recent Stories
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority
DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC
Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held
PIEDMC board takes various decisions
Meeting reviews progress on development schemes
Two brick-kilns demolished
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further
More Stories From Business
-
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points4 minutes ago
-
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show4 minutes ago
-
PIEDMC board takes various decisions4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Chamber hols seminar on Artificial Intelligence25 minutes ago
-
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector57 minutes ago
-
ICCI to launch University students' competition for skill development: Nasir Qureshi1 hour ago
-
SMEs, an integral part of supply chain, says PFC chief1 hour ago
-
Jam Kamal bids farewell to Japanese Ambassador, discusses trade, industry collaboration2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, World Bank advance agenda for export competitiveness1 hour ago
-
Afridi reclaims No.1 ODI bowler rankings, Babar increases lead at top of batter charts3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.1,400 to Rs.271,900 per tola3 hours ago
-
SME’s role highlighted to keep export industries’ supply chain intact1 hour ago