FESCO Completes Rs. 413.433m Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed various development projects worth Rs. 413.433 million in its region during October 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) completed various development projects worth Rs. 413.433 million in its region during October 2024.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that FESCO electrified 62 villages with Rs.107.406 million in addition to completing 6 HT proposals with Rs.217.622 million and 76 LT proposals with Rs.88.402 million.

Giving some details, he said that Rs.29.822 million was spent on completion of 24 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.18.82 million on 14 proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.616 million on 19 proposals in Sargodha and Rs.

22.144 million on completion of 19 LT proposals in Mianwali.

Similarly, 16 villages were electrified in Faisalabad with Rs.24.112 million, 18 villages in Jhang with Rs.35.086 million, 23 villages in Sargodha with Rs.40.095 million and 5 villages were electrified in Mianwali with Rs.8.116 million.

He further said that Rs.31.356 million was expended on completion of one HT proposal, Rs.108.437 million on one HT proposal in Jhang, Rs.74.054 million on 2 HT proposals in Sargodha and Rs.3.775 million on completion of 2 HT proposals in Mianwali.

