FESCO Electrified 108 Villages In December

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

FESCO electrified 108 villages in December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) electrified 108 villages in its region during the month of December with an estimated cost of Rs.199.898 million, while Rs.74.856 million spent on the completion of High Tension (HT) and Rs.62.561 on 55 Low Tension proposals.

FESCO Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that one special directive of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir and under the supervision of Project Director (PD) Construction FESCO Ibrar Ahmed, the Project Directorate spent Rs.10.371 million on completion of 10 LT proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.17.253 million on 12 LT proposals in Jhang, Rs.18.691 million on 18 LT proposals in Sargodha and spent Rs. 16.247 million on the completion of 15 LT proposal in Mianwali circle.

Similarly, Rs.39.208 million were spent on electrification of 24 villages in Faisalabad, Rs. 56.473 million on electrification of 31 villages in Jhang, Rs 52.793 million on electrification of 27 villages in Sargodha and Rs.51.424 million on electrification of 27 new villages in Mianwali circle.

FESCO Project Construction Directorate completed one HT proposal in Faisalabad with the cost of Rs.40.975 million and one in Jhang with cost of Rs.33.881 million, he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir has appreciated the performance of the Project Construction Directorate and directed them to complete the more projects with the same zeal and dedication so that maximum relief could be provided to the FESCO consumers.

