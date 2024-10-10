FESCO electrifies 60 villages during Sept 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has electrified 60 new villages in 6 circles of its region during September 2024.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that FESCO through its construction directorate spent Rs.278.816 million on various development schemes including Rs.99.306 million on electrification of 60 villages, Rs.98.305 million on completion of 5 HT Proposals and Rs.81.205 million on completion of 72 LT Proposals in 8 districts of the region.

Giving some details, he said that Rs.23.334 million spent on 22 LT Proposals in Faisalabad, Rs.

18.409 million on 12 LT Proposals in Jhang, Rs.16.317 million 18 LT proposals in Sargodha and Rs.23.145 million on 20 LT proposal in Mianwali circles.

Similarly, Rs.61.831 million was spent on 3 HT Proposals in Faisalabad while Rs.5.295 million was expended on one HT Proposal in Jhang and Rs.31.179 million on one HT Proposal in Sargodha.

Meanwhile, Rs.17.031 million was spent on electrification of 11 villages in Faisalabad, Rs.33.803 million on 19 villages in Jhang, Rs.24.923 million on 17 villages in Sargodha and Rs.23.549 million on electrification of 13 villages in Mianwali, he added.