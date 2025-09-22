Open Menu

FESCO Launches Special Campaign To Build Verified Customer Database

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FESCO launches special campaign to build verified customer database

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a special campaign aimed at enhancing service delivery by collecting accurate records of consumers' Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) barcodes and updating their mobile numbers.

FESCO spokesperson Engineer Muhammad Saeed Raza said on Monday that the campaign was initiated on the directives of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir. The initiative is designed to link all electricity connections with the genuine users’ CNICs in order to build a reliable and verifiable customer database.

He explained that the process will involve scanning the barcode on consumers’ CNICs and registering their correct mobile numbers in the company’s records. This step, he noted, will not only ensure the accuracy of consumer credentials but also enhance operational transparency and improve overall service delivery.

Highlighting the objectives of the campaign, the spokesperson said the updated database will allow FESCO to distinguish between property owners and tenants, ensure accurate meter readings, and provide timely notifications about feeder shutdown schedules.

It will also help ensure uninterrupted power supply and enable faster complaint resolution through more effective communication with consumers.

The initiative is being described as a major step toward greater public convenience and modernization of utility services. Consumers have been urged to cooperate by keeping their original CNICs available at home on the day of bill reading to facilitate barcode scanning by meter readers.

However, the public has been cautioned to only share their CNICs after verifying the identity of the official meter reader and to never hand over their CNICs to unauthorized individuals.

Engineer Raza assured that all consumer data collected during this campaign will be kept strictly secure and confidential. He appealed to consumers to extend full cooperation so they can fully benefit from FESCO’s upgraded and more responsive services.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

2 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

3 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

4 hours ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

4 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

5 hours ago
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

5 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

5 hours ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

6 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

6 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business