FESCO launches special campaign to build verified customer database

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has launched a special campaign aimed at enhancing service delivery by collecting accurate records of consumers' Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) barcodes and updating their mobile numbers.

FESCO spokesperson Engineer Muhammad Saeed Raza said on Monday that the campaign was initiated on the directives of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Aamir. The initiative is designed to link all electricity connections with the genuine users’ CNICs in order to build a reliable and verifiable customer database.

He explained that the process will involve scanning the barcode on consumers’ CNICs and registering their correct mobile numbers in the company’s records. This step, he noted, will not only ensure the accuracy of consumer credentials but also enhance operational transparency and improve overall service delivery.

Highlighting the objectives of the campaign, the spokesperson said the updated database will allow FESCO to distinguish between property owners and tenants, ensure accurate meter readings, and provide timely notifications about feeder shutdown schedules.

It will also help ensure uninterrupted power supply and enable faster complaint resolution through more effective communication with consumers.

The initiative is being described as a major step toward greater public convenience and modernization of utility services. Consumers have been urged to cooperate by keeping their original CNICs available at home on the day of bill reading to facilitate barcode scanning by meter readers.

However, the public has been cautioned to only share their CNICs after verifying the identity of the official meter reader and to never hand over their CNICs to unauthorized individuals.

Engineer Raza assured that all consumer data collected during this campaign will be kept strictly secure and confidential. He appealed to consumers to extend full cooperation so they can fully benefit from FESCO’s upgraded and more responsive services.