FESCO Repairs 606 Transformers In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has accelerated transformer repair work at its reclamation workshops to resolve consumers’ issues promptly and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply.

According to XEN Transformer Workshop Rao Muhammad Zubair, the repair work is being carried out round the clock in three shifts at transformer reclamation workshops established in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Mianwali.

He said that total 606 faulty and burnt transformers of various capacities were repaired during August 2025 including 87 transformers of 25-KVA, 147 of 50-KVA, 156 of 100-KVA, 199 of 200-KVA and 17 of other capacities.

He said that at Faisalabad’s reclamation workshop alone, 441 transformers were repaired during last month including 61 transformers of 25-KVA, 115 of 50-KVA, 83 of 100-KVA, 169 of 200-KVA and 13 of other capacities.

In Sargodha, 125 faulty transformers were fixed including 26 transformers of 25-KVA, 14 of 50-KVA, 57 of 100-KVA, 24 of 200-KVA and 4 of other capacities. Similarly, 40 transformers were repaired at Mianwali workshop including 18 transformers of 50-KVA, 16 of 100-KVA and 6 of 200-KVA, he added.

Rao Zubair further said that FESCO’s transformer workshops have full capacity for comprehensive repair work and special focus is given to quality assurance.

After repair, every transformer undergoes necessary testing before installation in the field to ensure flawless performance and uninterrupted electricity supply for consumers, he added.

