FESCO Resolves 424 Consumer Complaints In Open Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 424 consumer complaints in one-day open courts across the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 424 consumer complaints in one-day open courts across the region.

FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari and FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Aamir, FESCO arranged open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. across its region for providing on-the-spot solutions to electricity-related grievances of the consumers.

He said that senior FESCO officers positively heard public complaints and assured them for redressal of the same promptly and transparently.

He said that FESCO received 424 complaints during its open courts in 148 sub-divisions across the region. Most of the complaints were relating to overbilling, faulty meters, power supply interruptions, defective transformers and new connections. However, all complaints were resolved rapidly, he added.

Giving some details, he said that in First Circle, 139 complaints were registered and addressed including 57 complaints related to power outages, 2 about faulty meters, 7 about new connections and 73 were relating to other issues.

In the Second Circle, 54 grievances were settled including 31 complaints about supply interruptions, 1 about faulty meter, 4 about new connections and 18 other complaints.

Similarly, in Jhang Circle, 30 complaints were received and resolved. Out of these, 7 complaints were related to faulty meters, 11 to supply outages and 12 others.

In Sargodha Circle, 42 complaints were handled including 19 complaints linked to supply interruptions and 23 other issues.

Mianwali Circle recorded 61 complaints and all were resolved including 8 about faulty meters, 30 about supply interruptions, 10 about new connections and 13 other grievances.

In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 98 complaints were addressed consisting of 16 about faulty meters, 66 about supply outages, 1 about new connection and 15 were relating to other matters, he added.

