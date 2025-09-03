FESCO Resolves 424 Consumer Complaints In Open Courts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 424 consumer complaints in one-day open courts across the region
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has resolved 424 consumer complaints in one-day open courts across the region.
FESCO spokesman said here on Wednesday that in line with the directives of Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari and FESCO Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Aamir, FESCO arranged open courts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. across its region for providing on-the-spot solutions to electricity-related grievances of the consumers.
He said that senior FESCO officers positively heard public complaints and assured them for redressal of the same promptly and transparently.
He said that FESCO received 424 complaints during its open courts in 148 sub-divisions across the region. Most of the complaints were relating to overbilling, faulty meters, power supply interruptions, defective transformers and new connections. However, all complaints were resolved rapidly, he added.
Giving some details, he said that in First Circle, 139 complaints were registered and addressed including 57 complaints related to power outages, 2 about faulty meters, 7 about new connections and 73 were relating to other issues.
In the Second Circle, 54 grievances were settled including 31 complaints about supply interruptions, 1 about faulty meter, 4 about new connections and 18 other complaints.
Similarly, in Jhang Circle, 30 complaints were received and resolved. Out of these, 7 complaints were related to faulty meters, 11 to supply outages and 12 others.
In Sargodha Circle, 42 complaints were handled including 19 complaints linked to supply interruptions and 23 other issues.
Mianwali Circle recorded 61 complaints and all were resolved including 8 about faulty meters, 30 about supply interruptions, 10 about new connections and 13 other grievances.
In Toba Tek Singh Circle, 98 complaints were addressed consisting of 16 about faulty meters, 66 about supply outages, 1 about new connection and 15 were relating to other matters, he added.
Recent Stories
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..
Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
More Stories From Business
-
FBR proceeds against officers involved in regularization of smuggled vehicles56 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves 18 development schemes worth Rs. 112b1 hour ago
-
“34th Anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan Independence” Ceremonies kicked off in Islamaba ..1 hour ago
-
Senate body starts deliberations on ‘Virtual Assets Ordinance Bill, 2025’1 hour ago
-
FESCO resolves 424 consumer complaints in open courts1 minute ago
-
UAF VC urges collective OIC efforts for agricultural prosperity2 hours ago
-
ICCI calls for export facilitation Roadmap to boost global trade1 hour ago
-
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) leads COMCEC Sustainability Task Force Web ..2 hours ago
-
Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets5 hours ago
-
SMEDA, PMN discuss collaboration to enhance microfinance in country5 hours ago
-
LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams5 hours ago
-
RCCI shines at the global stage6 hours ago