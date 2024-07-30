FESCO slab system hits small consumers: FCCI SVP

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The slab system of FESCO has become yet another serious problem for the small consumers after the issue of capacity payment, said Dr Sajjad Arshad, Senior Vice President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the consumers who are forced to use more than 200 or 500 units due to sweltering heat or other occasional domestic reasons in one month are harshly punished by adding unbearable burden on them for the next six months despite reverting back to the minimum usages of electricity.

He said that it is a known fact that use of electricity increases in hot weather and starts decreasing in winter but the consumers are billed exorbitantly by employing the so-called slab system.

He said that the small domestic consumers are in a quandary and the government must come to their rescue by withdrawing the illogical slab system.

Dr Sajjad Arshad also expressed concern over the enforcement of “waste tax” without providing any additional facility to the consumers belonging to urban and rural areas.

He said that the government must arrange a regular and on-ground brooming facility in front of each and every house in addition to lifting and disposing of their solid waste on a daily basis. If this facility is not provided, then recovery of this tax is not justified, he added.