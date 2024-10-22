Fesco spends Rs 744.162m on projects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has spend Rs.744.162 million on various development projects including electrification of 198 villages and completion of 185 LT and 11 HT proposals during first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 to improve distribution system.

The Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that the company had electrified 198 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 331.266 million from July to September 2024 including 52 villages in Faisalabad with Rs.82.817 million, 50 villages in Jhang with Rs.81.439 million, 53 villages in Sargodha with Rs.83.103 million and 43 villages in Mianwali with Rs.

83.907 million.

Similarly, 185 LT proposals were completed with an estimated cost Rs 219.982 million, including 62 LT proposals were completed in Faisalabad with Rs 71.885 million, 37 LT proposals in Jhang with Rs 51.948 million, 45 LT proposals in Sargodha with Rs 47.687 million and 41 LT proposals were completed in Mianwali with Rs.48.462 million.

Meanwhile, 11 HT proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs 192.914 million including 6 HT proposals were completed in Faisalabad with Rs.117.262 million, 2 HT proposals in Jhang with Rs.8.313 million and 3 HT proposals were completed in Sargodha with Rs.67.339 million, he added.