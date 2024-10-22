Fesco Spends Rs 744.162m On Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has spend Rs.744.162 million on various development projects including electrification of 198 villages and completion of 185 LT and 11 HT proposals during first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25 to improve distribution system.
The Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that the company had electrified 198 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 331.266 million from July to September 2024 including 52 villages in Faisalabad with Rs.82.817 million, 50 villages in Jhang with Rs.81.439 million, 53 villages in Sargodha with Rs.83.103 million and 43 villages in Mianwali with Rs.
83.907 million.
Similarly, 185 LT proposals were completed with an estimated cost Rs 219.982 million, including 62 LT proposals were completed in Faisalabad with Rs 71.885 million, 37 LT proposals in Jhang with Rs 51.948 million, 45 LT proposals in Sargodha with Rs 47.687 million and 41 LT proposals were completed in Mianwali with Rs.48.462 million.
Meanwhile, 11 HT proposals were completed with an estimated cost of Rs 192.914 million including 6 HT proposals were completed in Faisalabad with Rs.117.262 million, 2 HT proposals in Jhang with Rs.8.313 million and 3 HT proposals were completed in Sargodha with Rs.67.339 million, he added.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Business
-
Lucky Cement leading way in clean, renewable energy5 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim45 minutes ago
-
FCCI resolving problems of business community55 minutes ago
-
GTVC Gulbahar imparts technical skills to 21 students of seminaries1 hour ago
-
Cutlery exports increase 6.60% to $15.268 mln in 1st quarter2 hours ago
-
SECP alerts Public to fraudulent investment/ deposit taking platform3 hours ago
-
Turkish vehicle registrations rise 13.8% in first nine months of 20233 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency rates5 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer departs for Saudi Arabia to participate in MIPF 20245 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 20248 hours ago
-
Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning19 hours ago