Fewer Americans Are Pessimistic on US Economic Prospects - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Less Americans are pessimistic about the economic prospects of the United States over the past month, a new poll from the Gallup Organization reported on Wednesday.

"Americans' assessments of the U.S. economy have improved significantly in the past month, though they remain negative overall," Gallup said. "Gallup's Economic Confidence Index increased from -43 in May to -32 in June and is the highest it has been since January 2022 (-26)."

According to the new poll, only 19% of Americans rate economic conditions as excellent or good, while 44% believe they are still poor.

Another 37% describe economic conditions as "only fair," giving the index a -25 score on current conditions. However, this is still an improvement compared to a -30 score for current conditions in May and is the best measure since a -22 reading in April 2022, Gallup said.

Also, 27% of Americans say the economy is getting better versus 66% who say it is getting worse, for a -39 outlook score. In May, the outlook component score was -56, based on 20% saying the economy was getting better and 76% worse, Gallup noted.